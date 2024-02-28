Operose Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 585 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 585 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 95,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 31,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,801 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average is $95.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

