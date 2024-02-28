Operose Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 250.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $566.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $593.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,277 shares of company stock worth $16,886,384 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.