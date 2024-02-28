Operose Advisors LLC Buys 452 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 247.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $267,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,056.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $267,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,056.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,147 shares of company stock worth $14,664,599. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.