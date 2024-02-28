Operose Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $511,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 18.7% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ferguson by 174.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 66,197 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Ferguson by 56.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter worth about $8,341,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $209.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.65 and its 200 day moving average is $173.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.26. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $211.48.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FERG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

