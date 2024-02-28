Operose Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 268 SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 268 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $531,811.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,596.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,429 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $187.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 106.27 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.52 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

