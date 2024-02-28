Operose Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 320 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 57.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 2.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,247,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,094,000 after purchasing an additional 196,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $610,247,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ferguson by 92.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $209.71 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

