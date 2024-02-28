Operose Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 291.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 40,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $390,627 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BL opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -570.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.85. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $71.34.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair cut shares of BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

