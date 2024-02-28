Operose Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 118.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $92.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

