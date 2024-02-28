Operose Advisors LLC Has $53,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

