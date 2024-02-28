Operose Advisors LLC Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 100,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 659.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 239,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 207,910 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 156.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 39,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 347.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

