Operose Advisors LLC Invests $45,000 in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,615,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after buying an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the period.

Shares of RBC opened at $271.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.03. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $288.16.

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.55, for a total value of $3,864,139.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,751,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,506. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

