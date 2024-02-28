Operose Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Rollins by 10.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Rollins by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Rollins by 623.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Rollins by 190.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 40.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,017 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Rollins Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

