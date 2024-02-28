Operose Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

NYSE:ONTO opened at $180.18 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.40 and a 52-week high of $186.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average is $139.78.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

