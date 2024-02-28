Operose Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.9 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,276.03 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $650.00 and a 12-month high of $1,336.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,227.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,046.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $24,786,426. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

