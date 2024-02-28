Operose Advisors LLC Invests $52,000 in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Operose Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMI. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,790,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

