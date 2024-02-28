Operose Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 419 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

EOG stock opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

