Operose Advisors LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.1 %

HQY stock opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HQY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

