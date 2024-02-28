Operose Advisors LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTO stock opened at $180.18 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.40 and a 1-year high of $186.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

