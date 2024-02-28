Operose Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on MO. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

