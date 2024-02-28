Operose Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 854 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 139.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CRH by 59.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CRH by 146.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Shares of CRH opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

