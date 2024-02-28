Operose Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 136,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 501,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after buying an additional 68,438 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,228 shares of company stock worth $23,060,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

