Operose Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,228 shares of company stock worth $23,060,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

