Operose Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 854 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $941,562,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,833,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,506,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,498,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.
CRH Price Performance
NYSE:CRH opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $79.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CRH
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 wealth-compounding stocks to beat the market this decade
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Palantir Stock Has It all… Except the Analysts’ Support
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.