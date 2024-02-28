Operose Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 854 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $941,562,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,833,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,506,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,498,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $79.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRH. DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

