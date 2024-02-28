Operose Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 268 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,362,000 after purchasing an additional 79,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,896,000 after acquiring an additional 40,493 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,429 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $187.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 106.27 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.21. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.52 and a 12 month high of $218.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

