Operose Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Trading Up 4.0 %

DG opened at $144.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.71. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

