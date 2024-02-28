Operose Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Relx by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

