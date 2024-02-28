Operose Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Relx by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
Relx Price Performance
Shares of RELX opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
