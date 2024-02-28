Operose Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 191 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,019,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,498,000 after buying an additional 78,224 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE:RBC opened at $271.53 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $288.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.46.
In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RBC Bearings news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total value of $4,008,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,604 shares of company stock worth $12,262,506. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
