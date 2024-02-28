Operose Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 58 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 58 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,778 shares of company stock worth $24,786,426. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,276.03 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $650.00 and a 1 year high of $1,336.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,227.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1,046.37.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

