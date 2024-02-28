Operose Advisors LLC Raises Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 291.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BL opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.60, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

