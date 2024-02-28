Operose Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 944.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $628.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.71. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $636.37.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.57.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

