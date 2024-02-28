Operose Advisors LLC Takes Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in HealthEquity by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,162,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in HealthEquity by 57.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 399,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 146,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,093,000 after purchasing an additional 100,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in HealthEquity by 2.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

