Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $905,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $787.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $823.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

