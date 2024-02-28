Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,842,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,497,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,144,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5,716.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,738,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,387 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

