Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 154 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 178,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FRT opened at $97.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average of $97.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

