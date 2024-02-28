Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 161 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.49. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $90.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

