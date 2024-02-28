Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 171 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Datadog were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 233,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 83.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,396,000 after purchasing an additional 486,582 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 5.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Datadog by 8.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,688,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,798,000 after purchasing an additional 131,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 13,969.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 310,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,323,000 after buying an additional 308,724 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $130.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,091.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,449.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 952,537 shares of company stock worth $116,173,917. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

