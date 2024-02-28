Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 200 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 85.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 62,124 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 1,500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 66,790 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,089,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Matador Resources by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $67.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

