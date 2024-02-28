Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 205 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,950,000 after purchasing an additional 470,592 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Seagate Technology by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $2,841,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,099 shares of company stock worth $1,656,758 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

