Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 304 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 164,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4,676.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,277,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $181.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.90.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.