Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 636 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRBR. Truist Financial lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $60.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.48.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

