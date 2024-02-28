Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 754 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in UDR were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 196.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.41.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

