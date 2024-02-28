Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 90 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1,272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $132.31 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.72 and a 1 year high of $139.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,381.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

