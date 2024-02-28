Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $86.33.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

