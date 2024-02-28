Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 557.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,726.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,526 shares of company stock worth $15,163,618. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of WFRD opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average is $93.15. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $108.27.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

