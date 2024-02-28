Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 635.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PTEN. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

