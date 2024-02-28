Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Assurant were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Assurant by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 75.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 376,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,126,000 after buying an additional 161,671 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $181.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.97. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $182.27. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

