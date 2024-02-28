Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 93.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 36,350 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 107.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 118,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE PGTI opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $41.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $80,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,334,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading

