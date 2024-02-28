Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 889.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 42.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.07. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THO. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.