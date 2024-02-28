Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 422.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $76.90.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.