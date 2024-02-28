Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 156 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 172.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 33,273 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 65.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lantheus by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 76.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 93,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LNTH stock opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.53. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

